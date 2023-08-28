The company is still unable to access wallet after migration to Fireblocks system

Arkham, an encrypted data platform, reported that the inaccessible old wallet of Prime Trust holds tokens worth more than $45 million, of which 95% (approximately $44.14 million) is in ETH. The wallet's address, which ends with 98f, has been rendered unreachable for the Prime Trust team due to a migration issue.

As reported earlier, Prime Trust opened the cold "wallet ending in 98f" in March 2018 and later, in 2019, moved its wallet to a system operated by digital security platform Fireblocks. However, the company was unaware that the migration from the legacy wallet to the new system was not fully completed, and customers were still able to deposit funds into the old wallet. This issue only came to light when a customer requested to withdraw a substantial amount of ETH, which the company could not fulfill. Additionally, Prime Trust discovered that they could not locate the hardware needed to access the old wallet. Consequently, access to the wallet remains unattainable.