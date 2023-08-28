According to ODAILY, Aave Integration Director Marc Zeller announced the listing of sDAI on the Aave platform. Thanks to an optimized interest rate curve, Aave is now offering a 2.29% borrowing rate on wETH – the lowest among blue-chip protocols. This follows Zeller's earlier proposal to introduce sDAI as a collateral asset in the Aave V3 Ethereum pool. If the proposal gets approved, both sDAI and DAI would be used as reserve assets in the Aave V3 Ethereum pool, with sDAI serving as collateral and DAI as a borrowable asset.