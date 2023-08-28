Crypto wallet purchases Ether a month after cashing out on earlier dollar-cost averaging buys

According to blockchain analysis platform Lookonchain, a crypto wallet linked to the 1inch Investment Fund has purchased 6,088 ETH for over $10 million at the price of $1,655. The wallet currently holds approximately $80 million worth of digital assets.

This purchase follows a recent profit streak for the wallet. Earlier this year, it made three ETH purchases, totaling around 17,000 Ether and spending $26 million. In July, when the price of ETH went up to $1,906, the wallet sold around 11,000 ETH for $21 million, ultimately generating a profit of $3.7 million.

This highlights the growing interest in the Ethereum blockchain and its native digital asset Ether, as major investors continue to accumulate it despite price fluctuations.

