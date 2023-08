Significant BTC inflow since May reaches approximately $3.08 billion

Arkham monitoring reports that the current third largest BTC holding address is the Robinhood custody address, controlled by Jump Trading. Over the past three months, a total of 118,300.2 BTCs have been transferred to the address, valued at around $3.08 billion.

According to the transfer chart, large amounts of transfers to this address began on May 16, and the inflow continued until July.