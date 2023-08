Not Larva Labs founder clears up confusion surrounding recent sale of PEPE tokens

Odaily News reports that Pauly, the founder of the NFT market Not Larva Labs, responded to The Block's coverage on the sale of tokens from the PEPE multi-signature wallet. According to Pauly, the seller involved in the transaction was not a former team member, as previously reported, but a current team member. Pauly shared this clarification via the X platform (formerly Twitter).