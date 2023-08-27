Declining ETH prices negatively impact investment by Fenix International Limited

Odaily News reports that, according to on-chain analyst Ember, as of November 30, 2022, the parent company of OnlyFans, Fenix International Limited, held a book value of $11.434 million worth of ETH. With the ETH price at approximately $1,270 on that day, it is estimated that the company holds around 9,000 ETH.

The investment cost was nearly $19.889 million, meaning the average purchase price was roughly $2,210 per ETH. Due to the current price of ETH standing at $1,650, the value of the company's holdings has fallen to $14.85 million, resulting in a floating loss of $5 million (-25%).

In previous news, Fenix International Limited had disclosed in its financial report that the company used part of its working capital to invest in ETH. As of November 30, 2022, the impairment loss on the company's purchased ETH amounted to $8.455 million, with a remaining book value of $11.434 million.