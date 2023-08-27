Binance Labs completes 17 transactions, leads investments, and conducts follow-on financing

In the past six months, research institution Messari has identified Binance Labs as the most active venture investor, completing a total of 17 investment transactions, with 14 involving lead investor role. This activity significantly outpaces other organizations.

Furthermore, Binance Labs has provided follow-on financing to Maverick Protocol and Radiant Capital while announcing a private investment in Pendle Finance. All three of these investments were recognized by Binance Labs after gaining prominence in the emerging L2 market. This strategic move supports the expansion of proven DeFi protocols to the BNB Chain.