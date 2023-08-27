Industry leaders express concerns over the impact of strict new rules

Odaily News reports that the U.S. government is proposing new rules for brokers selling and trading digital assets in an effort to prevent cryptocurrency users from evading taxes. The measures include simplifying the tax filing process with a new form. However, many in the crypto community believe that such strict regulations may push the industry further away from the United States.

Messari CEO Ryan Selkis expressed concerns that the crypto industry would not thrive in the United States if President Biden is re-elected. CoinFund President Chris Perkins also criticized the proposed rules, stating that other countries are already ahead of the U.S. and the new regulations may lead to fewer innovative projects entering the American market. Perkins suggests that simple, detailed rules encouraging innovation in the crypto industry would be more effective than harsh crackdowns.

Recently, the U.S. Department of the Treasury and Internal Revenue Service (IRS) released a nearly 300-page proposed rule clearly defining "brokers" in the crypto industry. Under the new rules, centralized exchanges (CEXs), payment processors, some custodial wallet providers, some decentralized exchanges (DEXs), and individuals or entities cashing out issued cryptocurrency tokens will need to fulfill tax reporting obligations.

The proposed rule is still under consideration, and the administration will accept public comments until October 30. Public hearings are set to take place on November 7 and 8.