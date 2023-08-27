Affected users' accounts are temporarily suspended following a breach at bankruptcy claims agent Kroll

According to Cointelegraph, following the Kroll cybersecurity breach, bankrupt crypto exchange FTX has temporarily suspended the accounts of impacted users accessing its claims portal. FTX announced the suspension as a proactive measure to prevent any potential future incidents or additional harm following the hack.

Kroll, the appointed claims and noticing agent for FTX's ongoing bankruptcy proceedings, experienced a breach that exposed non-sensitive data associated with claimants involved in the bankruptcy case. Kroll has provided assurances to FTX that the situation is being actively managed and accounted for. FTX verified that the breach had no impact on the security of account passwords, internal systems or financial funds.

However, blockchain analyst ZachXBT confirmed that phishing emails have started reaching FTX customers, suggesting their personal data may have been compromised.