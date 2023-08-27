Crypto platforms scramble to address potential security threats

CZ, the CEO of Binance, posted on X platform (formerly Twitter) about a new wave of phishing attacks targeting FTX, BlockFi, and Genesis users following the Kroll data breach. It appears that some employees have been affected by SIM card swap attacks.

In response to the Kroll cybersecurity incident, FTX temporarily froze affected user accounts in the customer claim portal as a preventive measure. BlockFi acknowledged that the Kroll attack led to the leakage of some customer data, but confirmed that their internal systems and customer funds were not affected. BlockFi is urging users to enhance their security precautions and remain vigilant against scams such as phishing emails.

