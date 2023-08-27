Proposal aims to increase revenue and enhance oracle security

Odaily News reports that Curve founder Michael Egorov has proposed a change in the governance forum to increase the transaction fee rate for the crvUSD core pool, with the intent to observe the impact. Egorov suggests initially increasing the transaction fee rate for the USDC/crvUSD pool from 1 basis point (or 0.01%) to 2 basis points (or 0.02%). The potential benefits of this change include increased income from transaction fees for Curve, provided the transaction volume remains consistent, and increased difficulty in manipulating the internal oracle (EMA).