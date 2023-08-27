According to Binance’s official post on X (formerly Twitter), users are urged to remain vigilant and report incidents

Binance posted an official statement on X warning users to be cautious of scammers pretending to be Binance employees. These fraudsters attempt to obtain user information and steal funds through fake Binance schemes. Users are reminded to be vigilant against such fraudulent traps and, if victimized, report the incident to local authorities and the Binance customer service team immediately.