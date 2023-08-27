The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.05T, down by -0.16% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $25,966 and $26,078 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,060, up by 0.18%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include TRB, LPT, and CYBER, up by 18%, 8%, and 7%, respectively.

Market movers:

  • ETH: $1649.4 (+0.10%)

  • BNB: $216.9 (-0.09%)

  • XRP: $0.528 (+1.23%)

  • ADA: $0.2635 (+1.66%)

  • DOGE: $0.06332 (+0.67%)

  • SOL: $20.57 (+1.33%)

  • TRX: $0.07743 (-0.14%)

  • DOT: $4.52 (+0.51%)

  • MATIC: $0.5479 (+0.13%)

  • LTC: $65.21 (-0.11%)

Top gainers on Binance: