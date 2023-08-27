The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.05T, down by -0.16% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $25,966 and $26,078 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,060, up by 0.18%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include TRB, LPT, and CYBER, up by 18%, 8%, and 7%, respectively.
Market movers:
ETH: $1649.4 (+0.10%)
BNB: $216.9 (-0.09%)
XRP: $0.528 (+1.23%)
ADA: $0.2635 (+1.66%)
DOGE: $0.06332 (+0.67%)
SOL: $20.57 (+1.33%)
TRX: $0.07743 (-0.14%)
DOT: $4.52 (+0.51%)
MATIC: $0.5479 (+0.13%)
LTC: $65.21 (-0.11%)
Top gainers on Binance:
TRB/BUSD (+18%)
LPT/BUSD (+8%)
CYBER/BUSD (+7%)