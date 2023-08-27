Users urged to take action as Balancer cannot suspend the affected pool

Odaily News reports that Balancer announced on the X platform (formerly Twitter) that an exploit event related to a previously disclosed vulnerability had taken place. However, Balancer is unable to suspend the affected pool. To minimize risk, users are urged to withdraw their liquidity provider (LP) tokens themselves.

This announcement follows Gearbox Protocol's statement clarifying that a recent flash loan attack was only related to the Balancer pool and that Gearbox contracts and credit accounts remained safe without any losses.



