Users are advised to withdraw relevant LPs from the affected pool

According to Beosin's monitoring, Balancer has suffered multiple flash loan attacks, resulting in a total loss of $870,000. Users are advised to follow official prompts to withdraw LPs from the pool affected by the vulnerability. Balancer announced on X platform (formerly Twitter) that they cannot suspend the pool affected by the vulnerability, and users need to withdraw LPs themselves to reduce risk.

Previously, Gearbox Protocol issued a statement stating that the flash loan attack on their platform was only related to the Balancer pool, and the Gearbox contract and credit account remained safe without any loss.

