Former Pepecoin members allegedly stole funds, plunging PEPE price by 15%

According to Cointelegraph, the mysterious withdrawal of $16 million worth of Pepecoin (PEPE) from the project's multisig wallet has been attributed to three rogue ex-team members. Following the withdrawal, the price of PEPE dropped by about 15% as the community feared a potential rug pull.

In a statement, an anonymous founding member behind the project claimed that the three team members abruptly stole the funds from the multisig before abandoning the project. The remaining member has assured the PEPE community that the remaining funds and account are secure and will be transferred to a new wallet.

Opinions on the announcement were mixed, with some members questioning the truthfulness of the claims. At the time of writing, PEPE's price has increased by 5.7% over the past 24 hours, settling at $0.000000895278, with a current market cap of $382.7 million, according to CoinGecko data.