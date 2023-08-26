John Deaton highlights the importance of testimonies from Bill Hinman and Jay Clayton

According to Cointelegraph, Pro-XRP attorney John Deaton claims that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) made a mistake in filing aiding and abetting allegations against Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse. Deaton highlighted that testimonies from former SEC officials Bill Hinman and Jay Clayton would have categorized XRP as a non-security early on in the SEC vs. Ripple Labs case. However, the agency allegedly ignored this information.

Deaton agreed with a suggestion by a user on X (formerly Twitter) that it was essential for Hinman to provide testimony but acknowledged that it was impossible to legally summon a former SEC chair for trial. He argues that the SEC made an error in its decision to charge Garlinghouse, particularly given Clayton's tendency to file complaints against executives on a personal basis in a non-fraudulent context.

Clarification from Clayton and Hinman could have saved time and legal expenses and potentially boosted cryptocurrency adoption. The SEC is trying to reverse the decision even after Judge Analisa Torres ruled that XRP is not a security in some cases.

