According to Cointelegrapg, legal counsel set to argue against using the newly released evidence in upcoming trial

A federal judge will hear Sam Bankman-Fried's defense argument against a new batch of evidence provided by the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) on August 25. According to his attorneys, an additional 4 million pages of discovery were released less than six weeks before his trial, scheduled for October 3.

Judge Lewis Kaplan issued an order on August 26, asking the government to respond to letters from Bankman-Fried's legal team regarding appropriate access to discovery materials and a request to prevent the government from using evidence produced after July 1.

Today's decision allows Bankman-Fried's legal counsel to present their arguments in a videoconference hearing on August 30. The former FTX CEO is accused of misappropriating user funds for investments, personal expenses, and political campaign donations. He faces a total of 12 criminal counts, scheduled to be heard in two trials beginning in October 2023 and March 2024.