According to Cointelegraph, claims of insider selling lead to a decline in Pepecoin's price

Former Pepecoin promoter Jeremy "Pauly" Cahen has accused the Pepecoin team of insider trading and theft of approximately 16 trillion PEPE tokens. Pauly has been exposing the team members' identities and sharing details of their wallet activities. On-chain analysts also report suspicious transactions related to Pepecoin involving insiders.

Following Pauly's revelations, the Pepecoin team is said to have offloaded PEPE from a centralized exchange (CEX) wallet, establishing a significant short position. On-chain analyst Yazan claims that insider selling of PEPE holdings has begun, with around 400 billion PEPE sold, aligning with Pauly's exposure of the team. As a result, Pepecoin's price has tumbled, with a 15% drop attributed to the team's selloffs.

Currently, the price of PEPE rests at $0.00000090, a 7% decrease in the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap data.