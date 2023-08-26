Hashdex's application to the SEC sets it apart with an approach aimed at alleviating market manipulation concerns

Crypto asset management firm Hashdex has submitted an application to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a unique Bitcoin futures ETF that will hold spot Bitcoin. Unlike recent filings, Hashdex’s approach will not depend on the Coinbase surveillance sharing agreement and will acquire spot Bitcoin from physical exchanges within the CME market.

Experts such as analyst James Seyffart, The ETF Store President Nate Geraci, investor Alistair Milne, and finance attorney Scott Johnsson believe that Hashdex's distinctive Bitcoin ETF submission could potentially address some of the SEC's concerns regarding market manipulation and liquidity. They also suggest that the strategy has a higher likelihood of SEC approval as it utilizes a different approach to alleviate the SEC's worries.

The SEC and its Chair, Gary Gensler, have not yet commented on spot Bitcoin ETF applications, the Ethereum ETF surge, or the potential approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF this year.

