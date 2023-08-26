With BTC supply stagnating around $26,000, will the market see breakout action soon?

According to Cointelegraph, Bitcoin on-chain activity has reached levels last observed before its 2021 all-time high surge, with velocity hitting multi-year lows. Static price levels have caused BTC to stagnate around the $26,000 mark, leaving investors in a "wait and see" mode.

Bitcoin velocity chart. Source: CryptoQuant

According to CryptoQuant CEO Ki Young Ju, Bitcoin's low velocity, observed through units moving around the network, can be viewed in both positive and negative lights. On one hand, it indicates that whales are holding onto their coins; on the other hand, it shows that BTC is not being transferred to new investors.

BTC/USD 1-day chart with RSI. Source: TradingView

In late 2020, a rebound in the metric accompanied Bitcoin's first ascent past $20,000, leading to new all-time highs. Nonetheless, Bitcoin appears broadly oversold at its current $26,000 level, with the daily RSI yet to recover. The market awaits a return of investor interest to potentially materialize breakout action.

