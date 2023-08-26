Binance teams aid in the arrest of multiple key members of the terrorist group ISKP

Binance, in cooperation with the Financial Monitoring Department under the National Bank of Tajikistan and TRM Labs, contributed to the arrest of several key members of the terrorist group Islamic State - Khorasan Province (ISKP). Binance's Sanctions Investigations and Compliance teams, alongside other involved parties, were crucial in identifying, locating, and sharing intelligence that ultimately led to these arrests.

This success underscores Binance's commitment to collaborating closely with global law enforcement agencies and regulators to protect the crypto ecosystem and combat financial crime. By aiding Tajikistan's counterterrorism efforts, Binance continues to establish a strong record of proactively working with law enforcement, financial intelligence units, and industry peers to thwart criminal activities. Binance's investigations team responded to over 47,000 law enforcement requests last year, proving its capabilities in fighting financial cybercrime worldwide.

