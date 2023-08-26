The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.05T, down by -1.37% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $25,777 and $26,314 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,014, down by -0.39%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include MC, XNO, and KDA, up by 11%, 9%, and 9%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
Alleged Former Worldcoin Employee Claims Illegality and Contacts Authorities
Judge Denies Motions in Celsius Network Bankruptcy Case, Including CEL Token's Security Status
Binance Completes Integration of PancakeSwap on Ethereum Network and Kyber Network on Polygon Network, Opens Deposits and Withdrawals
Fed's Harker Says Rate Cuts Considered Next Year, Hikes Depend on Inflation
Real Yield on 5-Year Treasury Notes Hits Highest Level Since 2008, Fed to Cut Interest Rates in July
CME Fed Watch Indicates 78.5% Probability of Unchanged Interest Rates in September
Powell Signals Fed Will Raise Rates If Needed, Keep Them High
Crypto Exchanges to Report Customer Data Under Treasury Proposal
Market movers:
ETH: $1647.8 (-0.48%)
BNB: $217.1 (+0.37%)
XRP: $0.5216 (+2.07%)
ADA: $0.2592 (-1.63%)
DOGE: $0.0629 (+0.87%)
SOL: $20.3 (-2.12%)
TRX: $0.07754 (+0.75%)
DOT: $4.497 (+0.97%)
MATIC: $0.5474 (+0.74%)
SHIB: $0.00000818 (+1.36%)
Top gainers on Binance: