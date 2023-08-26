The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.05T, down by -1.37% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $25,777 and $26,314 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,014, down by -0.39%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include MC, XNO, and KDA, up by 11%, 9%, and 9%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers:

  • ETH: $1647.8 (-0.48%)

  • BNB: $217.1 (+0.37%)

  • XRP: $0.5216 (+2.07%)

  • ADA: $0.2592 (-1.63%)

  • DOGE: $0.0629 (+0.87%)

  • SOL: $20.3 (-2.12%)

  • TRX: $0.07754 (+0.75%)

  • DOT: $4.497 (+0.97%)

  • MATIC: $0.5474 (+0.74%)

  • SHIB: $0.00000818 (+1.36%)

Top gainers on Binance: