Deployer address linked to the Solfire exit scam, with over $6.4M TVL

Detective ZachXBT issued a community alert that Magnate Finance, a lending platform on Base, may be planning an exit scam in the near future, as its deployer address is directly linked to the Solfire $4.8 million exit scam. Magnate Finance currently has a Total Value Locked (TVL) of over $6.4 million.

Cybersecurity firm SlowMist has also received reports from users regarding the potential scam, warning users to pay close attention to the safety of their funds on the platform. This situation highlights the importance of vigilance in the cryptocurrency community, where fraudulent activities and scams are not uncommon.



