Concerns over data privacy and exclusion of U.S. residents contribute to selling pressure

According to The Block, Worldcoin's WLD token has experienced a 9.1% drop over the past 24 hours and a 43.6% decline over the past 30 days following its launch about a month ago. WLD is currently trading at around $1.33, down from its starting price of $2.36. This downturn comes amid signs of recovery for other tokens, such as Ripple's XRP, and is a concerning trend, according to Jeff Mei, chief operating officer of crypto exchange BTSE.

Worldcoin faces regulatory challenges due to data privacy concerns, leading to the exclusion of U.S. residents from purchasing or trading the token and increased selling pressure. In addition, Kenya's parliament is reportedly investigating Worldcoin's activities within the country. The project's ability to navigate these regulatory hurdles and meet compliance requirements will play a crucial role in WLD's market performance moving forward.