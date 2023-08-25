Whale Alert has reported on Twitter that 50,055,068 TUSD (equivalent to 50,026,536 USD) were burned at an unknown wallet.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Whale Alert Reports 50,055,068 TUSD (50,026,536 USD) Burned at Unknown Wallet
2023-08-25 14:27
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
Comments 1
Quote 0
Most Recent
Most Recent
Top