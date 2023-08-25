Jang Hyeon-guk continues to buy WEMIX to boost the cryptocurrency's value

According to Odaily News, WeMade CEO Jang Hyeon-guk has used his WeMade stock dividends and salary to purchase WEMIX in August, marking his 19th acquisition of the cryptocurrency. On August 25th, the Wemix Foundation announced through its official website that Jang Hyeon-guk had purchased WEMIX. To date, he has bought 69,104.89 WEMIX tokens via Coinone Exchange, with a total value of approximately 51.8 million won.

In an effort to increase the value of WEMIX, Jang Hyeon-guk previously stated that he would acquire the cryptocurrency using his personal salary.

