According to ODAILY, Patrick McHenry, Chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, has criticized the recent tax rule proposal by the US Department of the Treasury, calling it "another blow to the digital asset ecosystem" from the Biden administration. While acknowledging the delayed effective date and exemptions are in line with the bipartisan bill, he considered the proposal as being imprecise and unclear overall. McHenry urged the Biden administration to cease stifling the US digital asset ecosystem and work with Congress on clear regulations, expressing intent to advance a bipartisan solution that will correct confusing reporting requirements, protect privacy, and foster a thriving digital asset ecosystem in the United States.