Lawyer voices disappointment over charges related to developing software

Foresight News reports that Tornado Cash co-founder Roman Storm has been released on bail, according to his lawyer, Brian Klein. Klein expressed disappointment at the prosecutors for charging Storm with helping develop the software.

Previously, Foresight News reported that the U.S. Department of Justice arrested Roman Storm on August 24. Both Roman Storm and Roman Semenov, another Tornado Cash co-founder, faced charges of conspiracy to money laundering, violating sanctions, and operating an unlicensed remittance business. Roman Semenov also faced sanctions from the U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control. The indictment alleged that the two were responsible for laundering over $1 billion in mixed currency.