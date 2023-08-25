According to Decrypt, the privacy-focused Tor network is using proof-of-work (PoW), the same cryptographic mechanism that secures Bitcoin, to defend against denial of service attacks that have plagued the network since mid-2022. The implementation of PoW in Tor is quite different from Bitcoin, designed specifically to combat attacks on the Tor network. Its dynamic nature does not force clients to target a static target, instead asking them to 'bid' using their PoW effort. The goal of this rollout is to require attackers to use more computational resources to execute their attacks, favoring legitimate traffic.