Citizens aged 16 and above to receive 10,000 baht in digital currency for local economic stimulus

Sources within Thailand's Thai Party report that the country's new Prime Minister, Sretha Thavisin, will simultaneously serve as the Minister of Finance. Thavisin previously pledged to distribute 10,000 baht (approximately $300) worth of digital currency to citizens aged 16 and above as part of a local economic stimulus initiative.

The airdrop is expected to use a state-issued token, distinct from existing digital assets and cryptocurrencies. Recipients can exchange these tokens for cash at designated banks.



