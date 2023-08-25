Address related to Turkish exchange BtcTurk involved in withdrawal of millions in PEPE tokens

According to Scopescan monitoring on August 25th, an address ("0x628a") linked to the alleged Turkish cryptocurrency exchange BtcTurk has withdrawn more than $2 million worth of PEPE tokens from 8 different platforms within the past 24 hours. Earlier, BlockBeats reported that the PEPE multi-signature wallet threshold had been changed from 5/8 to 2/8, resulting in the transfer of over 16 trillion PEPE to CEX. Twitter KOL PAULY revealed that PEPE's founder is professional photographer Zachary Testa, who reportedly used profits to buy a luxury car without paying the original copyright tax.



