Starknet's peak transactions per second (TPS) reached a record high of 126, according to starkscan data and ODAILY. The daily average TPS reached 5.67, coming close to the previous historical high of 6.49. The estimated time for a single transaction has now dropped to 2 seconds.
Starknet Achieves Peak TPS of 126, Record High
2023-08-25 16:31
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
