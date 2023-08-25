According to Cointelegraph, Deputy Governor Margarita Delgado of the Bank of Spain has expressed optimism for nonbank financial services providers during a recent speech about the digital euro. Delgado believes there is room for private payment solutions to coexist with the digital euro, with the latter potentially enabling the development of new pan-European payment and financial services through private sector competition. The European Central Bank (ECB) envisions launching the digital euro initially in the eurozone and later expanding its usage beyond the region, offering private payment service providers opportunities to act as intermediaries.