Solana’s SOL fails to maintain gains following Shopify partnership announcement

According to Forkast, Solana's SOL token fell 4.69% to $20.67, reversing most of the gains it experienced after announcing a partnership with e-commerce platform Shopify to offer crypto payments through Solana Pay – a P2P payments protocol built on the blockchain. Ripple's XRP followed as the day's second biggest loser in the top 10, decreasing by 3.18% to $0.5115. Bitcoin remained mostly unchanged at $26,098 during afternoon trading in Asia.

Cryptocurrency investors are currently awaiting Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, which could signal rate hikes or a negative stance towards digital assets. The overall crypto market capitalization dropped by 1.62% to $1.05 trillion over the past 24 hours as investors remain cautious.