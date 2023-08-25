According to Cointelegraph, a previously enigmatic Bitcoin address has accumulated 118,000 BTC, making it the third-largest holder of the cryptocurrency. On-chain analysts attribute the address to trading platform Robinhood, although the company has not confirmed or denied these claims. If Robinhood does own this substantial amount of Bitcoin, it could reshape the crypto landscape by enhancing the influence of retail investors and potentially creating new market risks. Investors on Robinhood are known for their speculative trading habits, which might raise concerns about their approach to Bitcoin, given the possibilities of delayed ETF approval or prolonged price declines triggering mass sell-offs.

