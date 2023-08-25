Series of financial mismanagement allegations plague the crypto sector

According to CoinDesk report, crypto custodian Prime Trust lost $6 million of client funds and $2 million from its treasury in a failed investment in the terraUSD algorithmic stablecoin, according to a court filing by CEO Jor Law. Law also revealed a separate January 2021 incident in which customers were instructed to send funds to an inaccessible wallet, forcing the company to spend $76 million on ether (ETH) to fund withdrawal requests.

The revelations are part of a series of financial mismanagement and poor governance allegations within the crypto sector. In June, Prime Trust reportedly had a customer shortfall of $861,000 in digital currency and nearly $83 million in fiat. The May 2022 collapse of Terra sent shockwaves throughout the industry, marking the beginning of a new crypto winter. Prime Trust had been slated for acquisition by rival custodian BitGo, but the deal fell through due to concerns about Prime's financial stability.



