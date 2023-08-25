According to Bloomberg, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has indicated that the US central bank is prepared to raise interest rates further if necessary and keep borrowing costs high until inflation is convincingly on its way to the Fed's 2% target. Although inflation has dropped from its peak, it remains too high, prompting the Fed's readiness to take the necessary steps to ensure it moves sustainably down toward their objective.
2023-08-25 14:09
