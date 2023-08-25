According to Cointelegraph, a significant PEPE token holder recently purchased 640 billion PEPE tokens, worth $529,000 (320 Ethereum). This transaction follows the same whale's transactions on June 5, 2023, where they spent $507,000 (280 Ethereum) to acquire 500 billion PEPE tokens. The purchase comes after the frog-themed memecoin Pepe experienced a 15% drop in value due to recent modifications in a multisig wallet and concerns about potential developer manipulation. This whale's investment may have been an opportunity to capitalize on the dip in PEPE's price following its significant sell-off.