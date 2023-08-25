PEPE value drops approximately 17% within a day after the transfer

According to Foresight News, ember monitoring has reported that the PEPE team's multi-signature address has transferred a total of around 15.08 million USD in PEPE tokens to four CEXs: $7.99 million to OKX, $6.29 million to Binance, and $410,000 to Bybit. This has caused a drop of approximately 17% in PEPE's value within a day.

ASXN reveals that the PEPE multisig wallet has changed its required number of signatures from 5/8 to 2/8.

Currently, out of the total 29 trillion PEPE tokens in the team's multi-signature wallet, 18.3 trillion have been transferred to CEX, leaving 10.69 trillion PEPE tokens (worth approximately $10.09 million) held in the wallet. In PEPE token economics, 93.1% of the tokens are used for adding liquidity, while 6.9% are controlled by the team's multi-signature wallet.