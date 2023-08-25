PEPE team's multi-signature address transfer and wallet threshold change may have contributed to the decline

Foresight News reports that OKX market data shows PEPE's price continues to fall, reaching a new low since May 2 at 0.0000007977 USDT. The intraday decline has extended to 28%.

This follows the earlier report that the PEPE team's multi-signature address transferred $15.08 million of PEPE tokens to DEX and changed the multi-signature wallet threshold from 5/8 to 2/8. PEPE team member identities disclosed by Pauly include American landscape photographer Zachary Testa, while three others have deleted their Telegram handles.



