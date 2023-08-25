Decrease follows changes to multi-signature wallet threshold and possible unveiling of founder's identity

Odaily News reports that on the Ouyi OKX market, PEPE experienced a 24-hour price decrease of 20.64%, with the current value at 0.0000008747 USDT. The decline may be related to changes in the PEPE multi-signature wallet threshold from 5/8 to 2/8, resulting in the transfer of over 16 trillion PEPEs to CEX.

Additionally, Twitter user PAULY recently revealed the potential real identity of PEPE's founder, claiming it to be professional photographer Zachary Testa. The combination of these factors could be contributing to the recent drop in PEPE's value.