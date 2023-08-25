According to Cointelegraph, PayPal's recently released stablecoin, PYUSD, is facing challenges in gaining traction, with on-chain data from blockchain analytics firm Nansen revealing that around 90% of PYUSD is currently held in Paxos Trust's wallets. Holdings on crypto exchange wallets account for nearly 7% of the total supply. Despite the high expectations for the stablecoin in increasing crypto adoption, uptake among "smart money" investors has been minimal. In its first weeks of release, only a few of PayPal's over 350 million users worldwide have used or held PYUSD in self-custody wallets.
PayPal's PYUSD Stablecoin Struggles with Early Adoption
2023-08-25 18:09
