According to Decrypt, following the addition of a picture function on friend.tech, several OnlyFans creators have migrated to the platform, with four new creators joining the top 50 accounts in value. Among them, the 13th-ranked JenfoxxUwU's friend.tech account sells for 0.87 ETH, while its OnlyFans monthly subscription fee is only $3.75. The influx of creators signifies the growing interest in exploring alternative platforms offering a broader range of features and monetization options.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
OnlyFans Creators Flock to friend.tech, Boosting Top Accounts in Value
2023-08-25 13:20
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
Comments 0
Quote 0
Most Recent
Most Recent
Top