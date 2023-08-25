According to Decrypt, following the addition of a picture function on friend.tech, several OnlyFans creators have migrated to the platform, with four new creators joining the top 50 accounts in value. Among them, the 13th-ranked JenfoxxUwU's friend.tech account sells for 0.87 ETH, while its OnlyFans monthly subscription fee is only $3.75. The influx of creators signifies the growing interest in exploring alternative platforms offering a broader range of features and monetization options.