Despite embracing AI-generated advice, only 52% are interested in receiving it in the future

According to Cointelegraph, a recent survey by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards revealed that 31% of investors would follow AI-generated financial advice without verifying it with another source. The poll, conducted in early July, surveyed over 1,100 adults.

Of the respondents, 31% had received financial planning advice from AI, with 80% expressing some level of satisfaction with the experience. Interestingly, older respondents were more satisfied with AI-generated advice than those under 45 years of age.

The survey also found generative AI tools surpassing social media in trustworthiness across all age groups, with respondents expressing greater comfort in using AI-generated financial advice without verification compared to social media sources. However, investors felt more at ease with AI-generated and social media-derived financial advice when it was verified by a financial advisor.

Despite the trust in AI-generated advice, only 52% of respondents indicated they were interested in receiving AI-created financial advice in the future.

