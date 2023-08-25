Troubling connections are being drawn to a previous exit scam

According to ZachXBT, Magnate Finance's website has recently been taken offline, and their Telegram group has been deleted, raising concerns among users. Additionally, on-chain links have been discovered, connecting Magnate Finance to the Kokomo Finance exit scam.

The emerging information points to a possible fraudulent scheme involving Magnate Finance and casts doubts on the legitimacy of their operations. As details continue to unfold, users are advised to exercise caution and monitor the situation closely.



