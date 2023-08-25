Magnate Finance TVL drops to just $2.8 left, suspicions of an exit scam intensify

According to Odaily News, PeckShieldAlert monitoring reveals that the developer of Magnate Finance has altered the oracle provider for the protocol and removed all assets. CoinGecko data shows that the Magnate Finance protocol token (MAG) plunged by 82.79% in 24 hours, bringing its value down to $0.00155470. DeFiLlama indicates that the total value locked (TVL) in Magnate Finance stands at a mere $2.8.

As reported earlier, on-chain investigator ZachXBT tweeted warnings of a possible exit scam involving Magnate Finance after the community identified the deployer's address as being directly linked to the Solfire exit scam. ZachXBT also reported that the Magnate Finance website is currently down, showing a "500 Internal Server Error," and its Telegram group has been deleted. The project has on-chain connections to the Kokomo Finance exit scam.

