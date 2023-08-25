$6.5 million lost in Rug Pull incident as protocol's website and Telegram group vanish

According to PeckShieldAlert monitoring, Magnate Finance scammers have transferred over 1.34 million DAI to new addresses starting with 0x0664. As previously reported, on-chain detective ZachXBT had warned that the Base ecological lending agreement Magnate Finance might have an exit scam in the near future, as the deployer's address had links to the Solfire and Kokomo Finance exit scams.

Currently, Magnate Finance's website is unavailable, displaying a "500 Internal Server Error," and its Telegram group has been deleted. Paidun monitoring revealed the Magnate Finance developer altered the protocol oracle machine provider and removed all assets in the protocol, resulting in a Rug Pull incident that caused around $6.5 million in damages.