Community suspicions of potential exit scam intensify as Magnate Finance website and Telegram group become inaccessible

Odaily News reports that CoinGecko data shows Magnate Finance protocol token (MAG) has experienced a 24-hour decline of 28.4%, with its value currently at $0.00643063. According to DeFiLlama, the total value locked (TVL) in Magnate Finance has dropped to $5.37 million.

Earlier, on-chain investigator ZachXBT tweeted that the Base ecosystem lending protocol Magnate Finance might be facing an exit scam after community members pointed out the deployer's address links directly to the Solfire exit scam. Magnate Finance's TVL previously surpassed $6.4 million.

ZachXBT also reported that Magnate Finance's website is now inaccessible, displaying a "500 Internal Server Error," and its Telegram group has been deleted. Additionally, on-chain connections to the Kokomo Finance exit scam have been identified.

