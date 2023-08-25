According to Cointelegraph, in the Celsius Network bankruptcy case, Judge Martin Glenn denied a motion requesting a special shareholders class declaration and the determination of whether the CEL token is a security. The judge also declined to sanction the legal team representing the Unsecured Creditors Committee over alleged failure to disclose required information. Celsius Network's bankruptcy occurred on July 14, 2022, and the company's former CEO, Alex Mashinsky, was arrested and charged with fraud a year later. Celsius Network has since agreed upon several settlements to provide relief to customers and investor groups.
Judge Denies Motions in Celsius Network Bankruptcy Case, Including CEL Token's Security Status
2023-08-25 18:13
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
